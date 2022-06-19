Ja Morant issues challenge to Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are just days removed from being crowned champions of the 2021-22 NBA season, and one rival player already wants a piece of them.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant exchanged some trash talk with Draymond Green on social media Saturday. It started when Morant issued a response to Klay Thompson calling out Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for something that Jackson had tweeted in the regular season. Morant felt that proved the Grizzlies are living rent-free in Warriors players’ heads.

Green then got involved. He said the only real estate the Warriors care about is in Boston, where they just finished off the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. A fan then suggested that a Grizzlies-Warriors matchup on Christmas Day seems like a guarantee. Morant said he wants Memphis to host it.

nah in da M. bring em to da trenches https://t.co/lYuPwkKnsH — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 19, 2022

Green reminded Morant that the defending champions play at home on Christmas Day. Morant said that is fine with him.

“im coming to you then. tell em book dat s—. im on yo block,” Morant wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

The NBA might just make it happen. Golden State beat the Grizzlies in the playoffs en route to winning another title. There were multiple feuds between players during the series. That bad blood will almost certainly be a factor the next time the two teams play.