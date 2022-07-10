 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 10, 2022

Steph Curry threw shade at Grizzlies during celebrity golf event

July 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Stephen Curry during a playoff game

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after defeating the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to give off some real “All my homies hate Memphis” energy.

Curry participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship this weekend and got in some shade at the rival Memphis Grizzlies. While the reigning Finals MVP was walking the course, somebody in the crowd threw him a plush ball with a Grizzlies logo on it. Curry saw the logo and immediately kicked the ball away.

Curry and the Warriors care for the Grizzlies about as much as they care for cold sores. The two teams had an acrimonious battle in the second round of the playoffs this year, and the heated back-and-forth continued even after the Warriors won the NBA title.

The good news for Curry here though is that he did not just spend the entire weekend ragging on the Grizzlies. In fact, the eight-time NBA All-Star went viral for an amazing eagle shot he hit on the first day of the tournament.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus