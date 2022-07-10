Steph Curry threw shade at Grizzlies during celebrity golf event

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to give off some real “All my homies hate Memphis” energy.

Curry participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship this weekend and got in some shade at the rival Memphis Grizzlies. While the reigning Finals MVP was walking the course, somebody in the crowd threw him a plush ball with a Grizzlies logo on it. Curry saw the logo and immediately kicked the ball away.

Someone threw a Grizzlies ball at Steph and he punted it away 💀 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/76TW4YNSwU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Curry and the Warriors care for the Grizzlies about as much as they care for cold sores. The two teams had an acrimonious battle in the second round of the playoffs this year, and the heated back-and-forth continued even after the Warriors won the NBA title.

The good news for Curry here though is that he did not just spend the entire weekend ragging on the Grizzlies. In fact, the eight-time NBA All-Star went viral for an amazing eagle shot he hit on the first day of the tournament.