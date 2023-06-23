Grizzlies troll Celtics on social media over Marcus Smart trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are pretty happy with their Marcus Smart acquisition, and are letting the Boston Celtics know it.

The Grizzlies landed Smart as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Smart’s inclusion in the trade was a surprise, as evidenced by the Celtics making a post about Smart just three days ago.

On Friday, the Grizzlies retweeted the Celtics’ post and trolled them about the acquisition.

That is some awkward timing for the Celtics, but they will simply have to wear this one.

Smart, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was reportedly blindsided by the deal, but at least he is going to a team that is clearly very enthusiastic about having him.