 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 23, 2023

Grizzlies troll Celtics on social media over Marcus Smart trade

June 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Marcus Smart stares ahead

Aug 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) warms up before the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Visa Athletic Center in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies are pretty happy with their Marcus Smart acquisition, and are letting the Boston Celtics know it.

The Grizzlies landed Smart as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Smart’s inclusion in the trade was a surprise, as evidenced by the Celtics making a post about Smart just three days ago.

On Friday, the Grizzlies retweeted the Celtics’ post and trolled them about the acquisition.

That is some awkward timing for the Celtics, but they will simply have to wear this one.

Smart, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was reportedly blindsided by the deal, but at least he is going to a team that is clearly very enthusiastic about having him.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsMarcus SmartMemphis Grizzlies
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus