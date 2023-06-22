Report reveals Marcus Smart’s reaction to Grizzlies trade

Marcus Smart had a strong reaction to being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report.

Smart was in “complete shock” by the trade to the Grizzlies, a source told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. The source also described the deal as a “gut punch.”

“Marcus loves Boston,” the source said. “He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there.”

Though Smart was hurt that Boston traded him, he has reportedly begun to accept the move, understanding that the NBA is fundamentally a business.

Smart was not the only one shocked by the trade. The Celtics initially looked set to trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal to land Kristaps Porzingis. The Clippers balked at Brogdon’s medicals, however, and Boston turned around and dealt Smart to Memphis to land Porzingis.

Smart was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and a key part of Boston’s core. To say that the move came out of nowhere is an understatement, but the Celtics were clearly determined to get Porzingis while clearing their logjam of guards by any means possible.