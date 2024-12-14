Grizzlies coach had savage quote after his dust-up with Nets player

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had the perfect response Friday when asked about his in-game exchange with Brooklyn Nets player Dennis Schroder.

The Grizzlies led the Nets 133-113 with just over a minute left at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. As Ja Morant checked out of the contest, the Grizzlies star got into a chirping match with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez (video here).

The scene escalated when both Jenkins and Schroder got involved. As referees tried to cool off the situation, Schroder approached the center court scrum and proceeded to bark at Jenkins. The Grizzlies coach took exception.

As Jenkins walked back to the Grizzlies’ bench, his profane message to the referees was caught on camera.

“F–k that s–t!” Jenkins yelled.

Shout to MY Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins for sticking up for his players/MEN🔥😤💯 #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/UXz2mdGW47 — Ain’t It Mane Content (@SayMane901) December 14, 2024

This time it’s Dennis Schroder and coach Taylor Jenkins having to be separated. #nets #grizzlies pic.twitter.com/0SqNIvjLfj — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 14, 2024

Jenkins, Schorder, and Morant were each assessed one technical foul. Memphis coasted to a 133-119 win over Brooklyn.

After the game, Jenkins was asked about the fracas that ensued against the Nets. The Grizzlies coach dropped the proverbial mic with his answer.

“We won,” said Jenkins without expounding further.

1st question postgame: "Taylor can you walk us through what happened at the end of the game?" Taylor Jenkins: "We won." 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) December 14, 2024

The Nets entered Friday’s game 2-0 against the Grizzlies this season. Despite the teams playing in opposite conferences, there may have been some bad blood brewing between the two squads.

Jenkins may have lost his cool during the contest. But his squad got the last laugh with the lopsided victory.