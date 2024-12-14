 Skip to main content
Ja Morant gets heated with Nets head coach at end of Grizzlies’ blowout win

December 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Ja Morant talking to Jordi Fernandez

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies may be back to their roles as the NBA’s villains.

Memphis cruised to a blowout 135-119 win Friday over the Brooklyn Nets, led by 28 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists from Morant. As he was checking out of the contest with just over a minute left to go in the fourth quarter, Morant started talking trash to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez and getting up in his face. Fernandez responded with a heated staredown.

The hostilities then escalated when Fernandez started following Morant in the direction of the Grizzlies bench. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins and Nets guard Dennis Schroder also got involved in the fray. A total of three technical fouls were then handed out by the referees (to Jenkins, Schroder, and Morant).

After an injury-derailed 2023-24 season where they won just 27 games, the Grizzlies are back in the NBA title conversation at 18-8 this season (No. 2 in the West). The two-time All-Star Morant has been letting his emotions show throughout the year too as it is clear by now that Memphis is once again a force to be reckoned with.

