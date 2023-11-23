Grizzlies great rips Dillon Brooks over his recent comments about team

Dillon Brooks is getting lit into this week by The Grindfather.

The Houston Rockets swingman Brooks made some petty comments about his former team, the Grizzlies, ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against them. Brooks compared himself to “the girlfriend that you used to have” and even suggested that Memphis took him for granted. You can read Brooks’ full comments about the Grizzlies here.

In an appearance this week on Grind City Media’s “Chris Vernon Show,” retired Grizzlies legend Tony Allen got petty right back. Allen, a beloved Memphis player who made six All-Defensive teams with them and helped define their famous “Grit N Grind” era, went in on Brooks for his remarks.

“You the same chick, believe me,” said Allen of Brooks. “I just saw what LeBron [James] just did to him too. He gave [Brooks] 37, 9 and 8 [in the Lakers’ recent win over the Rockets]. He’s still over there getting his a– bust[ed]. We ain’t miss nothing, trust me. Come on man, stop it.”

Here is the full clip (but watch out for bad language).

Allen was obviously being a bit humorous there, and Brooks is clearly doing rather well for himself in Houston. He is averaging 13.9 points per game on [rubs eyes] 50/50/82 shooting splits as the Rockets are a very respectable 6-6 to start the season.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Brooks was on point with his comments about the Grizzlies. Brooks’ rancid jump-shooting and overall shot selection during his tenure with Memphis were severe hindrances to the team (not to mention that he would often get them in trouble by running his mouth in a way the Grizzlies couldn’t back up). At the end of the day, both sides needed to move on, and only time will tell who really got the better end of the split (especially once the 3-10 Grizzlies get Ja Morant back from suspension).