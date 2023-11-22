Dillon Brooks has interesting take on Grizzlies struggling without him

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks feels like he won the breakup against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks is set to face the Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The 27-year-old swingman was asked by the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen about his take on the languishing Grizzlies, who are currently 3-10 before Wednesday’s matchup. Brooks likened Memphis’ struggles to a one-sided breakup.

“It’s like the girlfriend that you used to have,” Brooks said of the Grizzlies this season without him. “You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone.

Brooks added that the Grizzlies appear to have “no swagger” right now. In comparison, he pointed to the Rockets’ newly developed swagger and identity since his arrival.

It’s hard to deny that Brooks has been a huge boon thus far for the Rockets. He has averaged an efficient 13.9 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field and beyond the arc. Brooks has also taken on the responsibility of defending every opponent’s best player.

The Rockets have hovered around the middle of the pack in the standings. On the other hand, the Grizzlies have been closer to the bottom in the West.

Of course, there’s arguably a bigger absence than Dillon Brooks that could explain why the Grizzlies have struggled.