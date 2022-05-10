Grizzlies announce disappointing injury update on Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies shared a disappointing update on Tuesday about the injury status of Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies said that Morant has right knee soreness due to a bone bruise. Morant is now doubtful for the rest of the postseason but expected to make a full recovery.

Today the @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/szmKeTFdHa — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 10, 2022

Morant got hurt during Game 3 of this Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors. His team lost that game by 30 and then they lost Game 4 on Monday night to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Morant initially seemed upset with Jordan Poole over the knee injury, but he seems to have cooled off.

The announcement that Morant is likely to miss the rest of the postseason should not be a surprise after what one of his teammates said on Monday.

With Morant shelved, the Grizzlies’ postseason may only last one more game.