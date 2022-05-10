 Skip to main content
Grizzlies announce disappointing injury update on Ja Morant

May 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ja Morant looking on

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies shared a disappointing update on Tuesday about the injury status of Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies said that Morant has right knee soreness due to a bone bruise. Morant is now doubtful for the rest of the postseason but expected to make a full recovery.

Morant got hurt during Game 3 of this Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors. His team lost that game by 30 and then they lost Game 4 on Monday night to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Morant initially seemed upset with Jordan Poole over the knee injury, but he seems to have cooled off.

The announcement that Morant is likely to miss the rest of the postseason should not be a surprise after what one of his teammates said on Monday.

With Morant shelved, the Grizzlies’ postseason may only last one more game.

