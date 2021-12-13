Grizzlies’ Kyle Anderson had savage response to angry bettor

Here is yet another example that whining to a professional athlete about your failed fantasy team or your busted parlay never ends well.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson received an angry tweet this week from a sports bettor who cursed Anderson out for messing up their parlay.

“Aye @KyleAnderson5 you need to retire from the nba bra,” wrote the upset bettor. “You out here singlehandedly f—ing up parlays cause you can’t make f—in free throws my n—- u a clown” (profanity edited by LBS).

Anderson’s initial response to the tweet probably surprised many.

“Yeah it was pretty bad,” wrote Anderson. “My bad bro. Send ur CashApp I’ll send u what u lost.”

The surprisingly level-headed and generous response from Anderson seemed almost too good to be true. That is because it was.

“Lmao I ain’t sending em nothing,” said Anderson in a subsequent tweet. “Boys done lost their mind if they think I care about their parlay.”

Anderson since deleted the savage tweets but not before they were screenshotted and shared.

The former UCLA star Anderson, a career 71.9 percent free throw shooter, went just 6-for-14 from the line against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. That included three misses in the final minute of Memphis’ 113-106 victory. Based on the point spread for the game, it sounds like the bettor had money on Grizzlies -7.5.

Anderson finished with 16 points in a win for his team, so he definitely does not care about any bettor’s misfortunes. But three late missed free throws, any one of which would have covered the spread, has to be right up there with this sequence for the worst beat of the NBA season.

