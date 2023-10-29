Grizzlies sign veteran shot-blocker to replace Steven Adams

The Memphis Grizzlies have found their next man up for Steven Adams.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Grizzlies plan to sign veteran big man Bismack Biyombo. The 31-year-old Biyombo had gone unsigned throughout the entire offseason as well as the first few games of the regular season.

Memphis has a major need at center right now after the news broke earlier this week that their starting center Adams would be having season-ending surgery. That left the Grizzlies paper thin in the frontcourt, especially with another key bench big in the midst of his own extended absence.

Biyombo, whom the Grizzlies are reportedly signing through an exemption created by Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, is best known as a shot-blocker and energy player. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in limited run last season for the Phoenix Suns and has contributed to playoff runs by three different teams (Phoenix, Toronto, and Charlotte).

Memphis usually rolls with a 4-5 duo of Xavier Tillman and the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in their starting lineup. Now Biyombo has arrived to take on the lion’s share of the backup center minutes, and he may even get a chance to start in certain matchups.