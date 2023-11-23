Grizzlies sign ex-Lakers guard via hardship exemption

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of last year’s playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies are now signing a former Lakers player.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Thursday that the Grizzlies are signing veteran guard Shaquille Harrison via 10-day hardship exemption. Memphis was recently granted multiple hardship exemptions by the league after they had five different players ruled out with injuries for at least these next two weeks. The team is also reportedly signing ex-Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell with another such exemption.

Lakers fans may remember the 30-year-old combo guard Harrison from last year’s team. He played for their G-League affiliate and then went on to make eight playoff appearances for the Lakers in their 2023 Western Conference Finals run (though all came in garbage time). Harrison has career averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in six seasons for seven different NBA teams.

The 3-11 Grizzlies badly need the reinforcements with Marcus Smart (foot sprain), Luke Kennard (knee bruise), Xavier Tillman (knee recovery) and Jake LaRavia (eye abrasion) all currently hurt. Steven Adams (knee surgery) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles recovery) are also both out for the year while Ja Morant continues to serve his 25-game suspension as well. Memphis had pretty good luck with the last replacement player they signed, and now they are hoping Harrison and/or Nowell can give them some similar production.