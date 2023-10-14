Haley Cavinder announces surprising decision

Haley Cavinder announced a surprising decision during the week.

Cavinder, a second-team All-ACC guard at Miami last season, has entered the transfer portal. She intends to play in the 2024-2025 season.

The surprise is that Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna had announced in April that they would be retiring from basketball to pursue other opportunities. Haley apparently has decided to pull a Tom Brady and make a comeback.

Haley is a superior player to Hanna. Hanna did not want to continue playing, and Haley did not want to play without her twin sister. But things have changed in that guard.

The sisters, who are from Gilbert, Ariz., began their college careers at Fresno State. They transferred from Fresno State to Miami for last season and capitalized on their online fame to generate revenue through NIL deals. The twins are training in a WWE developmental system.

Though Haley has entered the transfer portal, she reportedly is still considering a return to Miami.