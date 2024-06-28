Hawks trade Dejounte Murray to Western Conference contender

The Atlanta Hawks are ending their Dejounte Murray-Trae Young experiment after two seasons by sending Murray to a Western Conference contender.

Murray is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans to anchor the team’s backcourt, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Hawks will receive two future first-round picks, 2022 lottery pick Dyson Daniels, and backup forward Larry Nance Jr.

Full trade on ESPN: Dejounte Murray for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels) https://t.co/4BLEuDodqT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

Wojnarowski noted that the Pelicans are hopeful that Murray can generate offense late in games, as the team has struggled in close games. He also notes that, despite the move, the team is still trying to find common ground on a new contract with Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans was 0-24 when trailing entering the fourth and 2-14 in close games and see Murray as a player who can generate offense late in games. Pels remain committed to core that includes Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Pels are trying to find common ground with Brandon Ingram… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

The Hawks had high hopes for the Murray-Young combination when they gave up an array of first-round picks to acquire him two years ago. The pairing never really took off, and seemed to struggle to co-exist at times. Fresh off the addition of first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks clearly felt it was time to pull the plug. In two total seasons with Atlanta, Murray averaged 21.5 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The Pelicans remain very serious about making noise in the West, and this move proves it. While Ingram’s future with the organization remains very unclear, a core of Murray, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson is a formidable one as long as everyone involved stays healthy.