Hawks fans troll PJ Washington with savage taunt about Brittany Renner

PJ Washington has a complicated history with social media star Brittany Renner, and Atlanta Hawks fans tried to make sure Renner was on Washington’s mind during their team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

As Washington was attempting free throws late in the first half, a group of Hawks fans showered him with “Brittany Renner!” chants. Renner found it hilarious.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 glad you made it though BD @PJWashington https://t.co/zW4gYgk4Vt — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) December 6, 2021

Washington and Renner welcomed a son together earlier this year. The two met when Washington was playing college basketball at Kentucky. Renner, who was 26 at the time she began dating Washington, has faced accusations that she preyed on Washington and trapped him into having a child with her. She issued an enthusiastic response to that talk last month.

Renner made her way back into sports headlines last week when Deion Sanders had her speak with his Jackson State football team about what it’s like dealing with social media stars similar to her.

Washington is averaging 10.5 points per game this season and has played much better as of late. He has probably gotten used to being heckled about Renner by now, but he got the last laugh on Sunday. He scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Charlotte’s 130-127 win over the Hawks.