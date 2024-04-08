Hawks share big injury update on Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks will need Trae Young back if they want to extend their season, and it looks like he may indeed be right around the corner.

In a team release on Monday, the Hawks announced that their All-Star point guard Young has officially been cleared for team practice as well as contact. The announcement comes after Young underwent a six-week follow-up evaluation earlier in the day.

The former All-NBA selection Young has been sidelined since he tore a ligament in his left pinky finger on Feb. 23. He underwent surgery four days later on Feb. 27.

Atlanta has managed to tread water in Young’s absence, going 12-10 since he went down (with Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic taking over the lead guard duties). That has been just enough to clinch a spot in the 9-10 play-in game where they will face the Chicago Bulls (with only homecourt advantage still left to be determined).

Still, the Hawks will need to win the 9-10 game and then an additional play-in game in order to get the prize of facing the NBA-best Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Needless to say, they will need the help of Young, who had been averaging 26.4 points and a career-high 10.8 assists per game this season. With still about a week left before the end of the regular season, Young should have ample time to get up to speed too.

Young’s future after the season may be very uncertain. But at least for the moment, he looks ready to return in the hopes of leading the Hawks on a Cinderella play-in run.