Hawks could trade another top player?

Extreme Makeover: Atlanta Hawks Edition might not be finished just yet.

On the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Hawks center Clint Capela is on the trade block. MacMahon also named the Dallas Mavericks as a team that would love to have a center like Capela.

The 29-year-old Capela is Atlanta’s most important big man. He is a demon on the glass (12.4 rebounds a game over his three seasons with the Hawks) and, as a pick-and-roll lob threat, has been key to unlocking All-Star Trae Young’s game. But Capela does take up over 15 percent of Atlanta’s salary cap (owed $45.9 million through 2025). With not much of an ability to create his own shot, Capela may not be worth that price tag as he ages.

The Hawks already traded their other major frontcourt piece (John Collins) to a Western Conference team earlier this summer. But with young bigs Onyeka Okongwu (22), Jalen Johnson (21), and Mouhamed Gueye (20) waiting in the wings, Atlanta could decide that Capela has to go too.