Heat announcer made wild mistake during game against Warriors

The Miami Heat’s play-by-play announcer apparently misread the media notes during Tuesday’s game.

Heat commentator Eric Reid went viral during Miami’s contest against the Golden State Warriors for the mistake that he made in the second quarter. After Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored a basket, Reid talked about Wiggins’ performance in the 2022 Finals against the Boston Celtics … saying that it came in a losing effort.

“Andrew Wiggins, a guy who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds a game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Celtics,” said Reid.

Several seconds later, Reid then dug himself into an even deeper hole.

“Two years ago, it was Boston in six to win it all,” Reid added.

Here is the video.

What did he just say lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/rMiutGYeGO — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) March 27, 2024

Of course, it was the Warriors who won it all in six games over the Celtics that year. While Reid eventually acknowledged his screw-up on the air after halftime, that was still a pretty wild one to make (and then somehow double down on).

Reid deserves some slack though. He is one of the longest-tenured announcers in the sport and has been with the Heat since their inaugural season in 1988-89 (including as their TV play-by-play guy since 1991). At least that wasn’t the worst Celtics-related mistake that we have seen this NBA season.