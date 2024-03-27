 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Heat announcer made wild mistake during game against Warriors

March 27, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the Miami Heat on the court

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat’s play-by-play announcer apparently misread the media notes during Tuesday’s game.

Heat commentator Eric Reid went viral during Miami’s contest against the Golden State Warriors for the mistake that he made in the second quarter. After Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored a basket, Reid talked about Wiggins’ performance in the 2022 Finals against the Boston Celtics … saying that it came in a losing effort.

“Andrew Wiggins, a guy who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds a game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Celtics,” said Reid.

Several seconds later, Reid then dug himself into an even deeper hole.

“Two years ago, it was Boston in six to win it all,” Reid added.

Here is the video.

Of course, it was the Warriors who won it all in six games over the Celtics that year. While Reid eventually acknowledged his screw-up on the air after halftime, that was still a pretty wild one to make (and then somehow double down on).

Reid deserves some slack though. He is one of the longest-tenured announcers in the sport and has been with the Heat since their inaugural season in 1988-89 (including as their TV play-by-play guy since 1991). At least that wasn’t the worst Celtics-related mistake that we have seen this NBA season.

Article Tags

Eric Reid announcerMiami Heatscrew ups
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus