Heat fans emotional after Chris Bosh scores first points since 2016

Chris Bosh hasn’t played professional basketball since 2016. On Saturday, Miami Heat fans were able to see him on the court again for the first time in nearly a decade.

Bosh was one of several stars present for Goran Dragic’s farewell game held at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The “Night of the Dragon” event was organized as a celebration of Dragic’s 15-year NBA career.

In the mid-2010s, Bosh and Dragic were touted as the Heat’s star tandem after LeBron James departed from the team in 2014. But a serious blood clot issue cut Bosh’s career short.

The former Heat teammates were able to share the court again Saturday alongside several big names such as Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.

Goran and Bosh reunited 🥹 Catch the 2nd half of Goran's Farewell Game – https://t.co/P6Fb5MbZor pic.twitter.com/7b0QDrMWkh — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 24, 2024

For the first time since 2016, Chris Bosh has checked into a basketball game. Special stuff 🙏❤️pic.twitter.com/rMx8I4zzqL — NBA Buzz (@FrontcourtBuzz) August 24, 2024

Given the deep rosters on both sides, Bosh wasn’t able to get much playing time. But the Heat legend did manage to score his first points in a game in eight years.

Several Heat fans on X were feeling all kinds of emotions after the awesome moment.

Chris Bosh first points in 8 years I can watch this all day pic.twitter.com/J8k5G3j12U — Heat Clips 🎬 (@Demar305) August 24, 2024

Chris Bosh playing basketball 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/Qqr3iWHCYd — Elden Lord (@Schmosby__) August 24, 2024

Watching Chris Bosh play in this game is doing something to my soul 😭 pic.twitter.com/TEOtnduJ3A — Jacob (@_JacobdaJeweler) August 24, 2024

Bosh finished with two points as his team won the contest over Team Luka 106-86. Dragic unsurprisingly led the way for Team Gogi with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.