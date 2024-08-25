 Skip to main content
Heat fans emotional after Chris Bosh scores first points since 2016

August 24, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Former Heat teammates Chris Bosh and Goran Dragic chatting on the court

Chris Bosh hasn’t played professional basketball since 2016. On Saturday, Miami Heat fans were able to see him on the court again for the first time in nearly a decade.

Bosh was one of several stars present for Goran Dragic’s farewell game held at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The “Night of the Dragon” event was organized as a celebration of Dragic’s 15-year NBA career.

In the mid-2010s, Bosh and Dragic were touted as the Heat’s star tandem after LeBron James departed from the team in 2014. But a serious blood clot issue cut Bosh’s career short.

The former Heat teammates were able to share the court again Saturday alongside several big names such as Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.

Given the deep rosters on both sides, Bosh wasn’t able to get much playing time. But the Heat legend did manage to score his first points in a game in eight years.

Several Heat fans on X were feeling all kinds of emotions after the awesome moment.

Bosh finished with two points as his team won the contest over Team Luka 106-86. Dragic unsurprisingly led the way for Team Gogi with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.

