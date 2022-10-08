Heat could reunite with Dwyane Wade-era player?

Though Dwyane Wade is now running with the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat could still be showing respect for his legacy.

Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an anonymous East executive who suggested that Miami could be in play for a reunion with veteran Josh Richardson. The executive notes that the Heat need depth on the wing and might be able to get a third (rebuilding) team to facilitate a trade for Richardson by taking on Duncan Robinson’s contract.

The 29-year-old Richardson, who currently plays for San Antonio, is one of several Spurs players who may be traded away before long. While he is a bit undersized, Richardson is a versatile 3-and-D wing who is on an expiring contract (owed a tolerable $12.2 million this season).

Richardson was drafted by Miami in 2015 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Heat before being sent to Philadelphia as part of the sign-and-trade deal that brought Jimmy Butler to South Beach. Richardson was mentored by Wade in Miami and played with some of the guys who are still with the Heat (including Robinson, Bam Adebayo, and Udonis Haslem).

For Miami, the top seed in the East last year, it may be reunion season. They were also recently linked to a potential trade for another former player.