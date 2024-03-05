Heat sign ex-NBA champion

The Miami Heat are adding a former NBA champion.

Veteran point guard Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Heat, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. Mills will be eligible for the postseason roster.

Mills, 35, was waived by the Atlanta Hawks last week. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds across 19 games with his former team. Mills is shooting 38.2% from three-point range this season, which is in line with his 38.9% career three-point percentage.

Mills, who is in his 15th NBA season, spent the bulk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs and won an NBA championship with the team in 2014. He should provide some shooting depth at the end of the bench for Miami.

The Heat entered Tuesday with a record of 34-26, which was good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.