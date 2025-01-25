Heat targeting former playoff enemy at trade deadline?

Part of the Miami Heat’s eventual return package for Jimmy Butler could end up being one of the guys who helped beat Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals a couple of years ago.

Veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack on Saturday that the Toronto Raptors would like to get involved in facilitating a potential Butler trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Fischer adds that those efforts would almost certainly have to include swingman Bruce Brown, noting that the Heat have also registered interest in acquiring Brown.

The 28-year-old Brown is a top role player who gave the Heat nightmares in the 2023 NBA Finals as a member of the Denver Nuggets. For the rebuilding Raptors though, Brown is not a part of their long-term plans and is also on a large $23 million expiring contract, making him perfect trade fodder. Brown also notably played his college ball at the University of Miami and can add a lot to a team with his defense, rebounding, and long-range shooting.

At 21-22 this season amidst the Butler distraction, the Heat are still hoping to mount a playoff run and are targeting both win-now players and future assets in any possible Butler trade. Brown would certainly fit that former billing, but there are some teams closer to legitimate contention that are interested in him right now too.