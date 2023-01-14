Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game

The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen.

Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023

The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they took at Bucks guard Grayson Allen. In the second half, the Heat tweeted out a picture of a Victor Oladipo dunk with the caption, “Can’t trip him if he’s ten feet off the ground.” Allen (wearing No. 12) was visible in the background of the picture.

Allen is, of course, notorious for the series of intentional tripping incidents he had while in college at Duke. Even during his NBA career, Allen’s trips have reared their ugly heads on occasion.

The Heat, who went on to defeat Milwaukee on Saturday 111-95, definitely did their homework on Allen. While Allen finished with 12 points on three triples, Miami knows his reputation as well as anybody.