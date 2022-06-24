 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, June 24, 2022

Hornets reportedly bringing back ex-coach in surprise reunion

June 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Michael Jordan in a suit

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets are ending their bizarre coaching search by turning back to someone they know well to take the team forward.

The Hornets have agreed to a deal with former coach Steve Clifford, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Clifford returns to the organization four years after he was fired.

Clifford coached the Hornets from 2013 to 2018. He then moved to the Orlando Magic after his firing, where he spent three seasons. The Hornets ultimately replaced Clifford with James Borrego, who they fired earlier in the offseason.

The Hornets had originally settled on Kenny Atkinson to replace Borrego, but that deal fell through. It seemed logical that the Hornets would pivot to the initial runner-up for the job, but for whatever reason, they decided on Clifford instead.

