Hornets players had odd mishap before play-in game against Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets had a curveball thrown at them before their most important game of the season.

Prior to Wednesday’s play-in tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets fell victim to a mishap with their team bus. On their way to the game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, a train randomly stopped in front of the Charlotte bus. That delayed the Hornets’ arrival, as they were forced to get off the bus and walk to the arena.

Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell shared a video of the scene. Harrell and teammate Miles Bridges called the NBA out for doing them dirty.

The Hornets really had to walk to the arena for their play-in game against the Hawks today 😬 Their bus was delayed by a train. (via @MONSTATREZZ) pic.twitter.com/wregvsuOmq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2022

Charlotte coach James Borrego, who had coached as an assistant in the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming the head coach of the Hornets, said that he had never once seen that train stop.

Interesting bit of spice added to #Hornets and #Hawks — a train stopped in front of Charlotte's bus and delayed their arrival to the arena James Borrego: "In my 20 years I've never seen that train stop…Our guys noticed…that's good fuel for us."@wcnc I #NBA pic.twitter.com/B4pYQRyAcP — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 13, 2022

Fortunately for the Hornets though, the weather in Atlanta on Wednesday was mostly clear and pleasant with a high of 78 degrees. But that is certainly not the way that you want to be welcomed ahead of a win-or-go-home game.

The Hawks had an eight-point lead at halftime during the game. If they end up beating Charlotte, expect some Bill Belichick-esque conspiracy theories to abound about how exactly that train stopped when and where it did.

