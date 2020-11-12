This is why Russell Westbrook wants a trade from Rockets

Russell Westbrook spent one season with the Houston Rockets and already wants out.

The Rockets got rid of coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey this offseason and have brought in Stephen Silas as head coach. But Westbrook may be on his way out.

So why does Westbrook want to be traded?

According to The Athletic’s great breakdown on the subject, Westbrook “has been uneasy about the team’s accountability and culture, and wants to join a team where he can have a role similar to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City.”

Westbrook reportedly attempted to implement some of the same accountability culture in Houston that he built throughout his career in Oklahoma City. He even reportedly had some tense conversations with James Harden about accountability.

FOX 26 in Houston’s Mark Berman put things more simply and says that Westbrook is not happy with the Rockets’ offense.

NBA source confirms Russell Westbrook has asked to be traded as @ShamsCharania reported first. The source says Westbrook wants to be traded because he’s not happy with the #Rockets style of play on offense. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 12, 2020

That reason may be somewhat harder to buy considering the Rockets may want to change their offensive system following the departures of D’Antoni and Morey. But it could also point to Westbrook’s discontent with playing in an offense dominated by Harden.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the same day we learned Westbrook wants out, it was also reported that Harden wants to stay. The two are ball-dominant guards. We know how much Westbrook likes leading a team, and it sounds like that is what he wants to return to.

Westbrook is owed over $132 million over the next three seasons. Whoever takes him on will also be adding quite a hefty salary.