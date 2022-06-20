Report: Houston Rockets know whom they want to draft at No. 3

The Houston Rockets have the No. 3 overall draft pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and they reportedly know whom they want to select.

The Orlando Magic are set to pick No. 1 and may want to take Auburn’s Jabari Smith. The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to pick No. 2. They could go with someone like Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero or Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets would like to take Banchero if he is available.

Banchero had an official visit with the Rockets recently that apparently went very well.

In addition to pick No. 3, the Rockets have pick Nos. 17 and 26. They recently acquired the No. 26 pick in a trade with Dallas for Christian Wood.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game with Duke last season. The forward reportedly has one team he is hoping will not draft him.