Rockets reportedly interested in signing Tyler Johnson for restart of play

The Houston Rockets are looking to potentially strengthen their roster in preparation for the NBA’s scheduled restart later this summer, and one free agent in particular appears to have their attention.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that the Rockets are weighing several options for a roster move ahead of the restart of play in Orlando, including signing veteran guard Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, 28, struggled this season in a reduced role for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 5.7 points and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game before being waived in February. He previously had interest from some top contenders though and would be eligible to participate in the Orlando restart.

Feigen also notes that the Rockets would have to release a player in order to make any roster addition. The NBA is reportedly planning to allow teams to carry 17 players to a roster for Orlando (as opposed to the usual 15) but has yet to come to an official agreement with the NBPA. Regardless, Johnson could have a decent opportunity to contribute for the Rockets if they sign him, as head coach Mike D’Antoni may be planning to tweak his rotation strategy.