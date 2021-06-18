Here is how many draft picks Thunder have after Kemba Walker trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have watched numerous star players leave via free agency and trade in recent years, but they have done so while amassing an incredible amount of draft capital. That trend continued when they acquired Kemba Walker from the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Thunder traded Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick to the Celtics for Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 second-round pick. With the latest blockbuster deal, Oklahoma City now has three first-round picks this year and five in the first 36 picks.

After Kemba trade, OKC projected to pick at 4, 16, 18, 35, 36, 55, + possibility Thunder steal Rockets pick if it drops to #5 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 18, 2021

OKC would also get the Houston Rockets’ pick if it falls to No. 5 or below in this year’s Draft Lottery.

Many have pointed out that picks in the middle or end of the first round aren’t that valuable in the NBA. There’s certainly truth to that, but having several of them gives the Thunder flexibility. The Thunder also have a plethora of future first-round picks.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has done an excellent job of getting value in return for star players who either want to leave or the team can’t afford. If Walker has a good season next year, Presti will likely trade him for a draft pick as well like he did with Chris Paul.