Warriors reportedly make $3.5-$3.8 million per home game

Many NBA franchises are not profitable on a yearly operations basis. Instead, they rely on league revenue sharing to make money, or the growing valuation of the franchise’s worth. However, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams that make money yearly, and they do so at quite a successful clip.

Appearing on “SportsCenter” Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Warriors were the most profitable team in the league per game. He said he has been told they make between $3.5-$3.8 million per home game.

The comments came in the context of the plans of teams for containing coronavirus. Large public gatherings have been discouraged across the country to limit the spread of the contagious virus. In Santa Clara County, large gatherings have been banned following the county’s first death related to the virus.

The Warriors and other NBA teams are making plans and preparations in the case that they need to start playing games without fans. The Warriors might be especially reluctant to do so given how much money they stand to lose, but they could end up being forced to acquiesce if San Francisco tells them to do so.