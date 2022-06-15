Ime Udoka calls out Celtics over 1 bad habit

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka thinks the Boston Celtics are falling into something of a trap at times during the NBA Finals.

Udoka said Celtics players need to do a better job of ignoring the officials and not getting caught up in controversial calls after Game 5. The Boston coach suggested that the players need to “block out” questionable calls, as they became too much of a distraction at times.

“I think we’re complaining at times too much throughout the game,” Udoka said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “Late game may not be any different than first, second or third quarter. Something we need to block out and be better at overall.”

Udoka himself got a technical foul in Game 5, so the advice likely isn’t limited to just the players. On the other hand, this has been a theme for Udoka throughout the series. Ironically, he’s even criticized one of his star players for relying too much on bailouts from officials at times.

Of course, the Celtics could get a more favorable whistle in Game 6 — if you believe the conspiracy theories, anyway.