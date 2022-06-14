 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about officiating after Game 5 of NBA Finals

June 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Scott Foster refs an NBA game

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are now just one win away from the 2022 NBA championship, and social media seems to know exactly what is coming next.

Golden State took a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals with a 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Monday. Now the Celtics will need to win Game 6 on Thursday in Boston to avoid elimination.

That led to everyone on Twitter making the same joke — that notorious NBA referee Scott Foster would likely be called on to work Game 6.

Foster, who is part of this year’s Finals crew, been given the nickname “The Extender” for his supposed tendency to give a favorable whistle to the team trailing in a series. He previously worked Game 3 of the Finals, which the Celtics won 116-100. Foster has also had some questionable calls against Warriors star Steph Curry during past Finals series.

The official referee assignments will not be announced until 9 AM EST on the morning of Game 6, but it seems like a lock to many that Foster will be a part of the crew. Maybe the Celtics deserve a lucky break though since they were behind the 8-ball a bit with the officiating crew on Monday night.

