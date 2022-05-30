 Skip to main content
Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

May 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ime Udoka coaching the Celtics

Mar 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka watches from the sideline as they take on the Utah Jazz in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way.

Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.

“We don’t hang banners for Eastern Conference championships in this organization,” Udoka said. “We’ve got bigger plans. You know what it is, four more (wins).”

Udoka delivered the same message to the media.

The Celtics have won 17 championships and are one of the most storied franchises in sports. Udoka knew what the expectations would be when he took the job, and he does not want his team losing sight of that.

