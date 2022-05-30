Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way.

Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.

Udoka: “We don’t hang banners for Eastern Conference Championships in this organization, so ain’t no need for the water celebration. We got bigger plans. 4 more.” pic.twitter.com/pIPAaJnyCA — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) May 30, 2022

“We don’t hang banners for Eastern Conference championships in this organization,” Udoka said. “We’ve got bigger plans. You know what it is, four more (wins).”

Udoka delivered the same message to the media.

"It would be all for naught if we go lay an egg in the Finals." Ime Udoka continues to keep his eye on the prize after Celtics win Game 7 and head to the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/3r1x5CkkLn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

The Celtics have won 17 championships and are one of the most storied franchises in sports. Udoka knew what the expectations would be when he took the job, and he does not want his team losing sight of that.