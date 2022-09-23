Report: Ime Udoka accused of making unwanted comments to woman

A new report has provided more background surrounding the situation involving Ime Udoka.

Udoka on Thursday was suspended for the entire season by the Boston Celtics for multiple violations of team policies.

A report from Shams Charania on Wednesday night said that Udoka had engaged in an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a team employee.

Though the relationship apparently began as consensual, the woman’s feelings on things apparently changed.

Charania reported on Thursday night that the woman “recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.”

Here is what Charania wrote in his story for The Athletic:

“Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews,” Charania reported.

Based on the report, the woman’s feelings on the relationship — or the way Udoka interacted with her — changed.

The 45-year-old coach has been suspended the entire season. Joe Mazzulla has been named the interim coach.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, which was his first year on the job.