Isaiah Thomas puts up 81 points in pro-am game

Isaiah Thomas is still seeking a route back into the NBA, and he’s trying to show how worthy he is by lighting up opponents on the pro-am circuit.

Thomas put up 81 points on Sunday in Seattle’s “The CrawsOver” pro-am league. In video that emerged from the event, Thomas looked quick and fluid and was knocking down shots from deep.

Isaiah Thomas put up 81 POINTS in Seattle today. He had 65 last week at the Atlanta Pro-Am. @thecrawsover @isaiahthomas

Obviously, it’s tough to glean much of anything from a brief video, especially against lower-level opposition. Still, anything that gets Thomas some notice can’t hurt his case to play in the NBA again.

There have been some recent rumors linking Thomas to a possible return to one of his former teams. Anybody that could use some bench scoring could probably find some use for the 32-year-old point guard.