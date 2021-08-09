 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 8, 2021

Isaiah Thomas puts up 81 points in pro-am game

August 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is still seeking a route back into the NBA, and he’s trying to show how worthy he is by lighting up opponents on the pro-am circuit.

Thomas put up 81 points on Sunday in Seattle’s “The CrawsOver” pro-am league. In video that emerged from the event, Thomas looked quick and fluid and was knocking down shots from deep.

Obviously, it’s tough to glean much of anything from a brief video, especially against lower-level opposition. Still, anything that gets Thomas some notice can’t hurt his case to play in the NBA again.

There have been some recent rumors linking Thomas to a possible return to one of his former teams. Anybody that could use some bench scoring could probably find some use for the 32-year-old point guard.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus