Isaiah Thomas feels ‘night and day’ difference after undergoing major hip surgery

Isaiah Thomas’ NBA career had fallen by the wayside due to his lingering hip problem, but he believes he has fixed the issue.

Thomas underwent a complex hip resurfacing procedure five months ago that he says has made an enormous difference in his mobility. He is ready to find a new team, and believes he will be able to contribute.

“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s no more pain. I’ve got my full range of motion. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put my socks on in the morning.

“Now, I can lift weights. I can squat low. I can work out twice a day. I’m able to cut and move and stop, able to cut and go. I feel like I’m 31 years old again. And now, I have scientific evidence to show that.”

Dr. Edwin Su, who performed the surgery, said Thomas is more symmetrical and no longer favoring his right side as much since the procedure.

Thomas is still only 31 and was a star before his hip injury. It may be too late for him to return to that level, but if he can become a quality bench scorer, that’s not a bad gig. He already has a team in mind, too.