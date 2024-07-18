Isaiah Thomas drawing interest from top Eastern Conference contender

Isaiah Thomas’ continued belief in himself may be getting rewarded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the former All-Star guard Thomas is working out for the Milwaukee Bucks this week in Las Vegas. Justise Winslow, Hamidou Diallo, Will Barton, and Jaylen Nowell are also among those who are working out for Milwaukee, Charania adds.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA honoree with the Boston Celtics, is 35 years old and has not been a viable NBA rotation player for years now. But he averaged a stellar 32.5 points and 5.3 assists per game over a handful of games in the NBA G League last season and eventually turned that into a roster spot with a West team to finish out the year.

Ever since he fell out of favor in the NBA, Thomas has regularly lobbied on social media for continued chances in the league. He got that last season with his roster spot cameo (even eventually seeing the court for six total appearances) as he is clearly still a well-liked veteran in the locker room.

Now Thomas could be positioning himself for a training camp spot with the Bucks, who recently brought in Delon Wright to replace Patrick Beverley but are still generally weak at backup point guard behind Damian Lillard.