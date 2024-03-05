Isaiah Thomas joins new team in hopes of NBA return

Isaiah Thomas still refuses to give up.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the former All-NBA guard Thomas is joining the Salt Lake City Stars, G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. Thomas is pursuing a return to the NBA for the stretch run of the season and may be another guard option in the marketplace, Charania adds.

Having recently turned 35, Thomas has been trying to make a return to the NBA for years now. While he was a two-time All-Star (in 2016 and 2017) and an All-NBA selection (in 2017) on the Boston Celtics, Thomas’ peak was very short-lived as he never recaptured that form after a serious 2017 hip injury. Since his Celtics tenure ended, Thomas has played for seven different NBA teams (Cleveland, Denver, Washington, New Orleans, Dallas, Charlotte, and the LA Lakers) as well as for a G League team (the Grand Rapid Gold).

Thomas’ most recent stint in the NBA came with Charlotte in 2021-22 when he averaged 8.3 points per game over 17 total appearances. Though he does not figure to be much more than 10-day contract fodder as an aged former star who stands just 5-foot-9, Thomas has been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time now and is now one step closer to his goal of a return to the Association.