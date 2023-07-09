Isaiah Thomas still targeting return to NBA

Isaiah Thomas is still hoping to catch on with another NBA team, and is taking steps to do it.

Longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford reported Sunday that Thomas has a private workout set up on Monday in Las Vegas to showcase himself for “multiple” NBA teams.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 🚨🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS Free agent Isaiah Thomas has a private workout set up tomorrow in Las Vegas for multiple NBA teams . pic.twitter.com/EDSMNiRY7v — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 9, 2023

At one point, Thomas was one of the league’s most exciting guards, but knee injuries pretty much destroyed his career just as he was entering his prime. In 2016-17, he averaged 28.9 points per game and was the Boston Celtics’ star player, only for him to be traded to Cleveland as part of the deal that brought back Kyrie Irving. He has not played more than 40 games in a season since, and he seems to think the Celtics are at least partly to blame.

Thomas is now 34 years old and did not play in the NBA at all last season. The best he can probably hope for is a backup role if he even gets any interest.