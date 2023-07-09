 Skip to main content
Isaiah Thomas still targeting return to NBA

July 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Isaiah Thomas during warmups

Apr 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas (0) in the third quarter of the game against the San Antonio Spurs in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas is still hoping to catch on with another NBA team, and is taking steps to do it.

Longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford reported Sunday that Thomas has a private workout set up on Monday in Las Vegas to showcase himself for “multiple” NBA teams.

At one point, Thomas was one of the league’s most exciting guards, but knee injuries pretty much destroyed his career just as he was entering his prime. In 2016-17, he averaged 28.9 points per game and was the Boston Celtics’ star player, only for him to be traded to Cleveland as part of the deal that brought back Kyrie Irving. He has not played more than 40 games in a season since, and he seems to think the Celtics are at least partly to blame.

Thomas is now 34 years old and did not play in the NBA at all last season. The best he can probably hope for is a backup role if he even gets any interest.

