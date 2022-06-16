Isaiah Thomas seemingly takes shot at Celtics over handling of injuries

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams has been playing through a significant knee ailment during the playoffs, but a report this week claimed the injury is more about pain management and not one that can be made worse. Consider Isaiah Thomas a skeptic.

Thomas had his best seasons as a pro in Boston. He won fans over by playing through what was described as a bone bruise in his hip during the 2017 playoffs. Last year, Thomas revealed that his injury was worse than initially believed and that he felt the Celtics were not up front with him about it.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Williams has had his knee drained multiple times during the postseason. However, he has received assurances from the Celtics’ medical staff that he will not make the injury worse by playing. Thomas responded to the report on Twitter by saying “heard that before lol.”

Heard that before lol https://t.co/oxOEWdvRyT — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2022

Thomas’ point is obviously that he would not trust Boston’s medical staff. Although, there may be other reasons he does not have fond memories of his time with the Celtics.

Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season. He has played in just 109 games total over five seasons since.