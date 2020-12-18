‘It’s Always Sunny’ actor has hilarious reaction to James Harden’s weight

James Harden’s weight has become a huge talking point on social media lately. Now actor Rob McElhenney is getting in on the fun as well.

McElhenney, who plays Mac on the popular sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” reacted this week to a tweet about Harden’s seemingly unpredictable fluctuation between appearing skinny and overweight.

This mf is an anomaly… pic.twitter.com/q6RkTGiHza — LeWami (@WamiWaynwiedWo) December 16, 2020

McElhenney hilariously referenced the various weight transformations of his own character on the show.

For a bit of context, Mac’s weight is one of the funnier plot points on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” After being very skinny in early seasons, he suddenly gained a huge amount of weight by the middle seasons (referring to it as “cultivating mass”). In more recent seasons though, Mac has now just as suddenly gotten ripped. McElhenney gained and lost all the weight himself as an intense form of method acting.

As for Harden, it is unclear if he too is cultivating mass or is just plain out of shape. Twitter had some funny reactions to his apparent weight gain, but McElhenney’s might have been the best one so far.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0