Ja Morant makes big off-court business change

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is making a major change to his off-court representation.

Morant and longtime agent Jim Tanner have parted ways, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Tanner had represented Morant since the guard entered the NBA in 2019. Tanner was responsible for negotiating the five-year, $197 million contract Morant signed in 2019 as well.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his longtime agent Jim Tanner have parted ways, sources tell ESPN. Tanner had represented Morant since coming out of Murray State as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2024

This marks another change for Morant, coming about a year after the guard’s involvement in a pair of gun-related incidents that led to a lengthy suspension. There is no indication that Tanner’s exit is in any way related to Morant’s off-court issues, though many will wonder if there is a connection.

Morant, who is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn labrum, will presumably be searching for new representation. It is a big hire for him with his career still at something of a crossroads ahead of his expected return in 2024-25.