Ja Morant’s father Tee wears ridiculous ‘Redemption’ hoodie to game

Ja Morant on Wednesday made his return to the court after serving an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun during an Instagram video. But those around him continue to show what a problem they are.

Ja’s father Tee, who regularly attends his son’s games, was seen wearing a hoodie to the Grizzlies-Rockets game in Memphis. The hoodie featured a photo of Ja and said the word “redemption” on it.

Tee Morant is here. Check out his hoodie. pic.twitter.com/3BQsNAV3yi — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 22, 2023

Ja’s uncle Phil was also wearing the sweatshirt:

Ja Morant’s father Tee and uncle Phil are wearing custom “REDEMPTION” hoodies with Ja’s image on them in their courtside seats. pic.twitter.com/zheo9wxhft — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 22, 2023

The men wearing that sweatshirt, displaying that message, shows how clueless they are about the entire situation.

Why are they trying to concoct some theme or public message about Morant’s return? And what exactly is there “redemption” for?

Morant was only away from his team for eight games. What problems did he identify and resolve during that short period of time? How was he away long enough to even have a redemption?

Morant willingly flashed a gun during an Instagram Live video after a Grizzlies loss to the Nuggets. He and those around him have been involved in numerous alleged concerning incidents over the last year.

Morant’s entourage turning the guard’s return into a marketing opportunity shows that nothing within his inner-circle has changed. If they wanted to help, they would step back and become low-profile moving forward, not try to create a talking point about Ja’s “redemption” from idiotic actions.