Ja Morant suffers right hand injury on hard fall

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a nasty-looking injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Morant was driving for a layup attempt when he was met in the lane by Anthony Davis. Morant plowed through Davis and was called for an offensive foul, and fell hard to the floor on the play. The guard landed hard on his right hand and clutched it immediately, proceeding to the locker room in a great deal of pain.

Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/MZOrSN9Tmz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

Morant was already playing through an injury to his hand, and had it wrapped for Sunday’s game. He had 18 points at the time of his exit.

The Grizzlies obviously cannot afford to lose Morant for any real length of time, so the hope is that the injury does not turn out to be serious. The Lakers caught a break in that regard earlier in the contest, so perhaps the Grizzlies could too.