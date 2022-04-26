Ja Morant seemingly honors teammate with amazing gesture

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the winner of the NBA Most Improved Player award on Monday, but he had someone else in mind for the honor.

Morant has consistently campaigned for teammate Desmond Bane to win the honor, and the star guard was undeterred when he won it himself. He posted a picture of what is apparently the boxed award at Bane’s house, along with a message telling Bane to keep it.

Looks like Ja Morant gave Desmond Bane his Most Improved Player award. Morant lobbied for Bane to win the award all season. pic.twitter.com/ocjXEzx2XY — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 26, 2022

Bane posted a video of his own that seemed to confirm that he actually gave Bane the award, and it was not just for show. Morant responded to that tweet by affirming that Bane deserved the award.

Just to show y’all what type of teammate JA is ‼️ My Dawggg fasho 🤝 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/fTCKD2BDku — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) April 26, 2022

The Grizzlies have had outstanding team spirit all year, and this just shows how deep it runs. Most Improved Plasyer may not be the most prestigious of the NBA’s end-of-season honors, but it’s still a nice award to have and not necessarily easy to just give away.

Sure, Morant’s award win will not be universally popular around the NBA. That said, it generated a pretty cool moment, so maybe it was ultimately worth it.