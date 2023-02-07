Ja Morant makes interesting claim about Grizzlies

Ja Morant is having a real shocked-Pikachu-face moment this week.

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant made an interesting claim — that the Grizzlies are the most hated team in the NBA.

“We are, you see it on social media,” said Morant, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. Anything that has to do with the Grizzlies is front line national television and national people putting it out. Anything else, it don’t be said.

“I feel like we wasn’t the only team on a losing streak, but we are the only ones mentioned,” Morant added.

Morant is probably right, but the Grizzlies only have themselves to blame here. Despite having only one playoff series win during the Morant era, Memphis talks copious amounts of trash (sometimes even getting into altercations with opposing fans). They also have a player who punches people in the nuts as well as another one who has a very divisive game.

That is not even counting Morant himself. Though he has become one of the highest-flying box-office draws in the NBA today, Morant also talks a lot of smack (not all of which he has been able to back up). Furthermore, Morant has recently been the subject of some unflattering off-court controversies. All that considered, you can see why plenty of people are pleased that the Grizzlies have lost eight of their last nine games.