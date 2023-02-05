Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to troubling incident

Ja Morant is speaking out this week (in JPG form).

Troubling details emerged on Sunday about an alleged incident that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant and his associates were involved in after a game with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. Following the game, which took place in Memphis, Morant’s entourage reportedly confronted members of the Pacers’ traveling party in an aggressive manner. At one point, someone in an SUV (which Morant was riding in) allegedly trained a red laser on the Pacers personnel. There was a belief within the Pacers group that the laser might be attached to a gun. You can read further details about the alleged incident here.

In a post to Instagram shortly after the story broke, Morant shared a picture of himself holding up a cap. The term “cap” is slang for a lie.

The NBA launched an investigation into the incident but couldn’t determine whether anyone had made a threat with a weapon. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins also addressed the investigation in his media session on Sunday.

The Grizzlies defeated the Pacers in the Jan. 29 game by the final of 112-100. Morant had a heated incident in the third quarter of the contest with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard that may have sparked the hostilities.

The multi-time All-Star Morant has exploded onto the scene as one of the top young phenoms in the NBA today. But with his increased profile has also come increased negative headlines. Just last month, Morant was sued over a different alleged incident involving a minor at his home.