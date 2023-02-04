NBA announces punishment for Dillon Brooks after nut punch

Dillon Brooks’ low blow will go down as a costly one.

The NBA announced Friday that the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks has been suspended for one game over his nut punch on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in Thursday’s game. Brooks will be serving his ban during the Grizzlies’ next game (on Feb. 5 against the Toronto Raptors).

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Brooks missed on a layup attempt. Brooks fell to the floor, appeared to glance in Mitchell’s direction, and hit Mitchell with a fist to the groin area. Mitchell responded by chucking the basketball at Brooks, triggering a big fight (video here). Both players got ejected with Brooks also being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for the punch. The Cavaliers went on to win 128-113.

Mitchell, whom the NBA also announced a fine of $20,000 for over his role in the inciden, said after the game that he wanted the league to take action against Brooks (among other inflammatory comments). Now the NBA has done just that.