 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 8, 2022

NBA makes decision on Jordan Poole discipline

May 8, 2022
by Grey Papke

Jordan Poole grabs Ja Morant

The NBA has weighed in on Jordan Poole’s grab at Ja Morant’s knee, and determined that nothing more needs to come of it.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Poole will not face any discipline for a controversial play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Poole appeared to grab at Morant’s knee while going for a loose ball, leading to a knee injury for the Memphis guard.

The NBA’s stance makes sense. Poole looked to be trying to make a basketball play. While the incident looks dirty from certain angles, the bulk of the evidence suggests nothing untoward happened and it was just an unfortunate play.

That opinion is not shared by the Grizzlies, including by Morant himself. The fact that Morant is likely out for Game 4 will only make the Grizzlies more annoyed over the whole incident.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus