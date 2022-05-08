NBA makes decision on Jordan Poole discipline

The NBA has weighed in on Jordan Poole’s grab at Ja Morant’s knee, and determined that nothing more needs to come of it.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Poole will not face any discipline for a controversial play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Poole appeared to grab at Morant’s knee while going for a loose ball, leading to a knee injury for the Memphis guard.

There will be no action taken from the NBA on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play from Game 3. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2022

The NBA’s stance makes sense. Poole looked to be trying to make a basketball play. While the incident looks dirty from certain angles, the bulk of the evidence suggests nothing untoward happened and it was just an unfortunate play.

That opinion is not shared by the Grizzlies, including by Morant himself. The fact that Morant is likely out for Game 4 will only make the Grizzlies more annoyed over the whole incident.