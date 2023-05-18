Ja Morant on verge of losing 1 major endorsement deal?

Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of his latest off-court misstep, and there is some speculation that the stunt could cost him a huge endorsement deal.

As of Thursday morning, the Ja 1 sneakers that were released on April 19 were no longer available on Nike’s website. The The Hunger Ja 1s, which were supposed to be released on May 25, were also gone from the site. Though, some of the shoes were still posted on Nike’s SNKRS app.

#JaMorant’s Hunger Ja 1 sneakers are no longer listed on the #Nike or #FinishLine apps. The Hunger Ja 1s have been expected to release on May 25. The mismatch red and blue colorway was listed on both the Finish Line and Nike apps as recently as Tuesday. The Ja 1s are still… — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 18, 2023

Nike has not made any official statement about pulling Morant’s sneakers or terminating their deal with the Memphis Grizzlies star.

After Morant first went viral for flashing a gun on social media, Nike issued a statement supporting him and commending him for “taking the time to get the help he needs.” Whatever Morant did apparently did not work, as he once again waved a gun around in a social media video over the weekend.

There is likely a character clause in Morant’s contract with Nike. No one would be shocked if the apparel juggernaut and others decided to cut ties with Morant.