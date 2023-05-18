 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 18, 2023

Ja Morant on verge of losing 1 major endorsement deal?

May 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Ja Morant looking on

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of his latest off-court misstep, and there is some speculation that the stunt could cost him a huge endorsement deal.

As of Thursday morning, the Ja 1 sneakers that were released on April 19 were no longer available on Nike’s website. The The Hunger Ja 1s, which were supposed to be released on May 25, were also gone from the site. Though, some of the shoes were still posted on Nike’s SNKRS app.

Nike has not made any official statement about pulling Morant’s sneakers or terminating their deal with the Memphis Grizzlies star.

After Morant first went viral for flashing a gun on social media, Nike issued a statement supporting him and commending him for “taking the time to get the help he needs.” Whatever Morant did apparently did not work, as he once again waved a gun around in a social media video over the weekend.

There is likely a character clause in Morant’s contract with Nike. No one would be shocked if the apparel juggernaut and others decided to cut ties with Morant.

Article Tags

Ja MorantNike
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus